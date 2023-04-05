SINT MAARTEN: Road check on AJC Brouwers: two motorcycles (cross type) and a scooter seized by the police | FAXINFO

In order to improve road safety, the Sint Maarten police carried out a new traffic control operation on Sunday, April 2, targeting reckless scooter and motocross drivers on the AJC Brouwers road.

During the operation, three underage boys on two dirt bikes and a scooter attempted to escape the police roadblock. After a brief chase, the police were able to apprehend the drivers and confiscate their vehicles.

This operation was carried out to combat the growing number of reckless scooter and motocross riders who endanger other road users and pedestrians.

Also, the police of Sint Maarten urges all drivers to respect the rules of the road and to drive responsibly in order to guarantee the safety of all on the road.

It is important for parents to talk to their children about the dangers of reckless driving and obeying the rules of the road, as well as their irresponsible behavior on their two-wheeler.

The three boys whose two motocross bikes and the scooter were confiscated will have to bear the consequences of their actions.

The police hope that this operation will serve to remind all drivers that they must prioritize safety and respect the rules of the road. On good terms… _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-controle-routier-sur-a-j-c-brouwers-deux-motos-type-cross-et-un-scooter-saisis-par-les-forces-de-lordre/