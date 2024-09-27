SINT MAARTEN / Seizures of two-wheelers: police carry out their threat of destruction | FAXINFO

The Saint Martin Police Force (KPSM) will begin disposing of several scooters seized after the owners failed to report to the authorities.

These scooters have been confiscated in recent months due to technical issues and lack of legal documents required for their operation. Despite multiple notifications to owners, the majority have not responded. These impounded scooters were seized as part of traffic control actions aimed at improving road safety. During the checks, many scooters/motorcycles were found to be mechanically defective, making them unfit for use on public roads. Drivers were often unable to present the necessary legal documents, such as licenses and registrations, to legally operate on the island's roads. These violations pose significant risks to the safety of motorcyclists and the general public, which justifies the removal of the vehicles from circulation. With the approval of the Prosecutor's Office, KPSM will now proceed to destroy the remaining unclaimed scooters. Removing these dangerous and illegal vehicles from circulation will reduce the risk of accidents on the roads. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-saisies-de-deux-roues-la-police-met-sa-menace-de-destruction-a-execution/