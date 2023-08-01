SINT MAARTEN: Several customers of a restaurant victims of an armed robbery | FAXINFO

A restaurant located in Pointe Blanche was the scene of an armed robbery on Saturday July 29th. Two armed and hooded individuals seized the cash register before robbing several customers of the establishment.

The two criminals, each in possession of a handgun, burst into the restaurant around 22:30 p.m. Under the threat of their weapons, they forced the staff of the restaurant to give them the cash before attacking several customers of the establishment. Shocked and scared, the latter had no choice but to hand over cash and three mobile phones to their attackers.

Before leaving the scene, one of the two robbers fired a shot to visibly intimidate everyone present in the restaurant. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The two individuals then fled on a scooter in the direction of Sucker Garden. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-plusieurs-clients-dun-restaurant-victimes-dun-braquage-a-main-armee/