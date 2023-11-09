SINT MAARTEN: Several searches carried out at the home of an individual suspected of fraud and money laundering | FAXINFO

Searches were carried out yesterday, Wednesday, November 8, by Dutch police in four locations on the island linked to a suspect suspected in a fraud and money laundering case called “Koruna”.

The Sint Maarten Police – Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM), under the supervision of the Investigating Judge RC, carried out the searches in the premises linked to the suspect DC, a project developer. He is notably suspected of fraud and money laundering. The investigation is ongoing and arrests or new searches are not excluded. The “Koruna” investigation is being carried out by the KPSM under the direction of the Sint Maarten public prosecutor's office. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-plusieurs-perquisitions-effectuees-chez-un-individu-soupconne-de-fraude-et-de-blanchiment-dargent/