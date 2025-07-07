Sint Maarten: St. Maarten Tourism Board launches call for local talent | FAXINFO

The St. Maarten Tourism Board (STB) is officially inviting local content creators to submit proposals for its dynamic new marketing campaign aimed at authentically showcasing our destination through the eyes and voices of our own locals.

Whether you're a videographer, photographer, graphic designer, social media influencer, writer, or traditional media professional, this is your chance to use your creativity to promote Saint Martin's tourism identity!

As part of the Bureau's innovative IP Tourism strategy, STB is developing a powerful library of destination content that will be used in digital campaigns, international promotions, media, and public relations initiatives. This content will not only tell the story of Saint Maarten, but will also be branded, trademarked, and monetized as long-term intellectual property, generating lasting value for the destination and well-deserved recognition for our creatives.

“We want the world to see Saint Martin through the eyes of the locals,” said May-Ling Chun, Director of Tourism. “We believe in local talent and invest in creators who live and breathe the island’s culture and vibrancy.”

This initiative goes beyond creating content; it's about building careers, generating economic opportunities, and incorporating authenticity into how we present our beautiful island to the world.

The St. Maarten Tourism Board encourages all interested professionals and freelancers to respond to the Request for Quotation (RFQ) by July 18, 2025. To receive the full RFQ and submit your proposal, please email the Marketing Manager, Mr. Luis Hurtault, at Luis.Hurtault@sintmaartengov.org.

Proposals should include a brief business history and portfolio, a valid Chamber of Commerce extract and CRIB number, a clear overview of the services you offer (e.g., photography, video production, graphic design), your pricing schedule or project fee structure, and your availability and project timeline.

For more information, contact the St. Maarten Tourism Office at +1-721-549-0200.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-loffice-du-tourisme-de-st-maarten-lance-un-appel-aux-talents-locaux/