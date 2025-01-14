SINT MAARTEN: Strengthened fight against illegal weapons and drugs | FAXINFO

Sint Maarten police are stepping up efforts to combat illegal firearms possession and drug-related offences.

Last week, targeted operations were conducted in the Philipsburg, Cole Bay and Simpson Bay areas, in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation Department. These actions led to the arrest of several individuals in possession of firearms and drugs. Two illegal weapons were seized, and investigations are ongoing to ensure compliance with the law. These operations are being conducted in close cooperation with French law enforcement, reflecting a shared desire to effectively combat cross-border criminal activity.

Furthermore, road safety is becoming an urgent priority. Since the beginning of the year, the Traffic Department has recorded a worrying number of serious accidents, already causing two deaths and many injuries on the Dutch side. KPSM calls on drivers to adopt responsible behaviors to prevent these tragedies. With a constant commitment to public safety, KPSM invites the population to report any suspicious activity and participate in the collective effort to ensure the safety of the island. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-lutte-renforcee-contre-les-armes-illegales-et-les-drogues/