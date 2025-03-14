Sint Maarten Takes a Major Step in Understanding and Improving Children’s Lifestyles | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport (MECYS) and the Stichting Expertise Centrum Ervaringsgericht Onderwijs (Stichting EGO), announces the expansion of a comprehensive lifestyle study among primary school students ages 4 to 12 years old in Sint Maarten.

This research which includes a Child Monitor questionnaire aims to collect essential information on children’s health and their physical activity habits. The results will be used to develop effective health programs and implement interventions that contribute to a healthier future for the youth of Sint Maarten.

Expansion Following a Successful First Phase

After the successful implementation of the Child Monitor in Sint Maarten’s Catholic schools in 2024, the study is now being expanded to the other primary schools on island namely Prins Willem Alexander School, Marie Genevieve de Weever School, Oranje School, Ruby Labega School, Dr. Martin Luther King School, Leonald Conner School, the Christian Hillside Schools, The Methodist Agogic Centre campuses, and The St. Maarten Seventh Day Adventist School.

This expansion ensures that more children and parents have the opportunity to contribute to this important research, leading to an even more complete picture of the lifestyle and activity patterns of the youth on Sint Maarten.

Purpose and Approach of the Study

· The objective of this study is to provide schools and policymakers with a clearer understanding of the lifestyle habits of children aged 4 to 12 years old.

Combined with the previously conducted BLOC test, which assessed children’s physical motor skills, this research offers a comprehensive view of both the physical and general lifestyle of Sint Maarten’s youth.

As part of this research, parents are asked to complete a questionnaire covering various lifestyle topics. These include children’s eating and drinking habits, sleep patterns, time spent on screens, transportation to and from school, time spent playing outdoors after school, and participation in sports activities.

Why Is This Study Important?

The collected data from the study will provide Sint Maarten with valuable insights to develop effective health and physical activity programs, create tailored awareness campaigns, support schools in fostering a healthier learning environment, and enable annual monitoring of children’s overall development.

Incentive: A Chance to Win an Educational Field Trip!

To encourage participation, a prize will be awarded at each school. The class with the highest response rate to the questionnaire will win an educational field trip to Perpetual Plastics SXM. This unique experience will not only motivate students to participate but also raise awareness about sustainability and recycling.

Collaboration for a Healthier Future

This research project is conducted by Stichting EGO in collaboration with JOGG Netherlands (Healthy Youth, Healthy Future), CPS (Collective Prevention Services), the Department of Sport and the Division Public Education (MECYS). The questionnaire was developed by the Mulier Institute and is based on internationally recognized research methodologies.

This initiative has been made possible through a grant from the Sint Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), further supporting efforts to promote a healthier and more active lifestyle for children on Sint Maarten.

For More Information:

For further details about this study, please contact:

Collective Prevention Services

(721) 542-1570

Contact Person: Swinda Richardson ​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Sint-Maarten-Takes-a-Major-Step-in-Understanding-and-Improving-Children’s-Lifestyles.aspx