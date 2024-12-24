Sint Maarten Tax Administration Holiday Closure Notice | Government of Sint Maarten

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Sint Maarten Tax Administration, including the Receiver’s cashiers, will be closed for the holiday season starting at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Regular operations will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025, with office hours from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Taxpayers are encouraged to plan accordingly for any services required during this period. For any requests or inquiries during the closure, please email taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org, and a team member will respond as soon as possible upon reopening.

The Sint Maarten Tax Administration thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation and extends warm wishes for a joyous and safe holiday season.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Sint-Maarten-Tax-Administration-Holiday-Closure-Notice.aspx