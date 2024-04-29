SINT MAARTEN: The new Council of Ministers will be sworn in on Friday May 3 | FAXINFO

Members of the new Council of Ministers will be sworn in at the governor's office on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m., Governor Ajamu Baly announced.

The list of ministers of the new government of Sint Maarten was validated by Luc FE Mercelina and published on Tuesday April 23 by Governor Ajamu Baly.

“The new government is made up of ministers who are committed to promoting the well-being of Sint Maarten, and who will notably prioritize new laws on mental health, the criminal code of conduct, strengthening regional cooperation, for example in terms of food security and climate change,” underlined the governor.

Will be named as follows:

Luc FE Mercelina, Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs

Veronica C. Jansen-Webster, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) and Acting Minister of Public Housing, Land Planning, Environment and Infrastructure

Lyndon CJ Lewis, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports

Marinka J. Gumbs, Minister of Finances

Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications

Patrice T. Gumbs, minister plenipotentiary

Gracita R. Arrindell, Acting Minister Plenipotentiary. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-le-nouveau-conseil-des-ministres-pretera-serment-le-vendredi-3-mai-prochain/