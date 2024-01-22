SINT MAARTEN: The new parliament will take office before February 10, 2024 | FAXINFO

Six of the eight political parties that participated in the legislative elections on January 11, 2024 lost votes after a total recount carried out by the Central Voting Office. However, the total number of seats and elected deputies remains unchanged.

Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) and Empire Culture Empowerment were the only political parties to gain more votes after the recount. The ECE gained one vote and the URSM eight.

After two and a half days of recounting all the votes cast during the parliamentary elections, the president of the Central Voting Office, Nathalie Tackling, announced the official final results last Thursday. Of the total number of 14 voters, 678 ballots were validated.

Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) obtained 1 valid votes, 481 votes less than the 7 votes announced in the preliminary results.

Empire Culture Empowerment (ECE) obtained 292 valid votes, 1 vote more than the 291 votes received in the preliminary results.

United People’s (UP) obtained 2 valid votes, i.e. 23 votes fewer than the 2 votes obtained in the preliminary count.

Party for Progress (PFP) obtained 1717 valid votes, 4 votes less than the 1721 votes obtained in the preliminary count.

United St Maarten Party (US Party) obtained 686 valid votes, 3 votes less than the 689 received during the preliminary announcement.

Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) received 2 valid votes, 028 votes more than the 8 votes received in the preliminary count.

National Alliance (NA) obtained 3 valid votes, 455 votes less than the 13 votes obtained in the preliminary results.

Democratic Party (PD) received 1 votes, 970 fewer than the 6 votes obtained in the preliminary count.

The decision to carry out a full recount in all polling stations was intended to demonstrate the full transparency of the electoral process and to dispel any doubts about how things happened.

Based on the final results, the NA party retains 4 seats, UP 3 seats, NOW 2 seats, PFP 2 seats, URSM 2 seats, and DP 2 seats.

The 15 elected deputies also remain unchanged.

NOW: Christophe Emmanuel (453 votes) and Kevin Maingrette (248 votes)

UP: Omar Ottley (774 votes), Akeem Arrindell (353 votes) and Francisco Lacroes (312 votes)

PFP: Ludmila de Weever (569 votes) and Melissa Gumbs (462 votes)

URSM: Dr. Luc Mercelina (702 votes) and Sjamira Roseburg (247 votes)

N / A : Egbert Doran (538 votes), Silveria Jacobs (467 votes), Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin (406 votes) and Ardwell Irion (332 votes)

DP: Sarah Wescot-Williams (498 votes) and Grisha Heyliger-Marten (423 votes).

At the end of the proclamation of the final results, Nathalie Tackling indicated that those elected will receive a letter from the Central Voting Office and that it will be up to the candidates to accept their seat in Parliament. An administrative procedure will then be launched to ensure that the new Parliament takes office before February 10, the date on which the mandate of the current Parliament ends. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-le-nouveau-parlement-entrera-en-fonction-avant-le-10-fevrier-2024/