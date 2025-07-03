Sint Maarten: The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) urges boat owners and mariners to review their hurricane season preparedness plans | FAXINFO

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM)

With the second storm named Barry of the hurricane season already behind us, the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is advising boat owners and mariners to review their hurricane preparedness plans to be ready to act in the event of a storm or hurricane threat to the country during the upcoming peak months of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from mid-August to mid-October.

The ODM asks sailors to prepare specially to stay with friends or hotels and not to remain on their vessel during the passage of a hurricane when it is moored in the Simpson Bay lagoon or at Oyster Pond.

The ODM also asks the maritime community and service providers who have a direct relationship with seafarers to remind their customers that they should seek shelter or a safe place to moor in the event of a storm or hurricane.

The public is encouraged to learn about hurricane risks and the resources you need to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm or hurricane by visiting the government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you can download your “Hurricane Season Preparedness Guide” and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” This information is also helpful for new residents.

Listen to the government-owned radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and updates before, during, and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather news and information, as well as national addresses from the Prime Minister and Chair of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), by visiting the Facebook page @SXMGOV.

For official weather information, visit the Saint Martin Meteorological Department (MDS) website: www.meteosxm.com or visit his social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-le-bureau-de-gestion-des-catastrophes-odm-invite-les-proprietaires-de-bateaux-et-les-marins-a-revoir-leurs-plans-de-preparation-a-la-saison-des-ouragans/