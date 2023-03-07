Sint Maarten: The police are stepping up checks! | FAXINFO

On the sidelines of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, the Dutch police have carried out several checks in recent days at different places on the island.

Faced with the resurgence of armed robberies committed since the beginning of 2023, Dutch police last week carried out unannounced checks in the Cole Bay and St-Peters area of ​​pedestrians and motorists in an attempt to combat the increase in the possession of firearms and narcotics among young as well as adults.

During the various checks, illicit drugs were discovered and confiscated. Several people were arrested.

The Sint Maarten law enforcement authorities indicate that other checks of this type will be renewed regularly for the general security of the island. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-les-forces-de-lordre-accentuent-les-controles/