SINT MAARTEN: The Police take a quick look at the first months of 2023 | FAXINFO

The first quarter of 2023 is coming to an end soon. The Sint Maarten police (KPSM) made a comparison between the first eleven weeks of 2022 and those of this year in terms of requests for assistance and road accidents. The numbers are up, and so are the controls.

Sint Maarten Police conducted an analysis of incidents, reports and traffic accidents that required response for the first few months of 2023. Based on the 2023 results, KPSM processed a higher volume of requests assistance, incidents and car accidents compared to the same period in 2022. As for emergency calls to the dispatch center (the 911 number), there were 1490 in total in 2022, compared to 1606 in 2023. The number of car accidents was 313 in 2022 compared to 353 in 2023. essential to ensure the safety and well-being of all on the territory. KPSM calls for working together by following applicable laws and regulations to create a safer and more harmonious environment for all. At the same time, the police on the Dutch side are stepping up security checks. During the second week of March 2023, coordinated safety and security actions resulted in the immobilization of 137 vehicles, the control of 36 individuals in connection with narcotics and the arrest of 56 drivers for driving with the Tinted glass. The patrols also carried out a number of checks around schools and supermarkets throughout the island. The KPSM invites drivers of two-wheelers to bring their vehicle papers to facilitate checks. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-la-police-dresse-un-bilan-rapide-des-premiers-mois-de-lannee-2023/