SINT MAARTEN: “The population deserves reliable electricity and a sustainable future”, according to MP Ottley | FAXINFO

United People's Party leader and MP Omar EC Ottley has called on the government to stop blaming others and focus on finding solutions to the electricity crisis hitting Sint Maarten .

This call for action follows a devastating fire at the NV GEBE power plant in Cay Bay last Sunday, which exacerbated an already dire situation.

Over the past four months, residents and businesses in Sint Maarten have suffered incessant power cuts, sometimes three times a day, with outages lasting more than two hours. Power cuts have brought daily life to a virtual standstill, causing frustration and economic disruption. Although the government assured that the situation was under control, the recent fire revealed the precarious state of the island's only electricity distributor.

MP Ottley highlighted the importance of transitioning to cleaner energy sources and highlighted the significant advantages of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is an environmental pollutant major. “People deserve reliable electricity and a sustainable future,” he said.

Same fight in French part

If our Dutch neighbors are regularly faced with power cuts, Saint-Martin is not much better off!

New rotating power cuts have taken place in recent days in many neighborhoods (for a maximum duration of two hours at each outage according to EDF) which are poisoning the lives of residents and traders in the area. Cause mentioned by EDF: maintenance work carried out from May 29 to June 1 on the G33 group at the Galisbay power station to guarantee the proper functioning and safety of the installations. Facilities which sometimes show signs of weakness. _AF

