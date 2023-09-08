SINT MAARTEN: The return of the KPSM bicycle patrol | FAXINFO

As part of its ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors to Philipsburg and surrounding areas, the Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) is reintroducing the Bicycle Patrol Unit.

In response to the growing need for innovative and agile policing strategies, the Sint Maarten Police decided to revitalize the bicycle patrol unit to strengthen community safety and combat criminal activities in the city. This strategic decision comes just in time to prepare for the high season of the next few months, when the influx of tourists is expected.

The Bike Patrol Unit, comprised of dedicated officers, will work in close coordination with regular patrol teams to ensure a visible and accessible police presence in the heart of Philipsburg. This initiative aims to foster stronger ties between law enforcement and the community while effectively responding to incidents and public safety concerns. The objectives of the unit are multiple: increased visibility with easy access to patrol officers, rapid and effective response to incidents or any public safety problem thanks to the agility of the unit, crime deterrence with the presence of officers on bikes in and around Philipsburg, and finally, community engagement that will allow the eight patrol officers to build positive relationships with the community and gather valuable information to address specific local concerns. _VX

