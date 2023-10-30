SINT MAARTEN: The Simpson Bay Bridge closed to traffic this Monday evening | FAXINFO

The Simpson Bay Bridge will be closed to maritime and land traffic this Monday, October 30 from 22 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Additional time is in fact necessary to complete the maintenance work due to the bad weather that occurred at the beginning of the week, linked to the passage of Hurricane Tammy. The maintenance work consists of repairing the beams of the main deck of the bridge. The current works are part of an infrastructure improvement plan that supports the island's maritime sector, water activities and the upcoming start of the 2023-2024 mega yacht season.

On Monday evening, motorists are advised to follow detour signs and use the Causeway Bridge. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-le-pont-de-simpson-bay-ferme-a-la-circulation-ce-lundi-soir/