SINT MAARTEN: Thousands of cruise passengers visiting the island today! | FAXINFO

Sint Maarten is indeed one of the most popular destinations in the North-East of the Caribbean. As proof, six cruise ships will be calling this Wednesday, January 31 at the port of Philisburg. More than 15 cruise passengers are expected on the island today!

Faced with a large influx of visitors to the island, numerous traffic jams are expected throughout the day on Wednesday January 31. In fact, the Dutch police advise motorists to plan their routes accordingly and consider alternative means of transport if possible.

In addition, to facilitate the smooth running of activities and guarantee everyone's safety, traffic management measures will be implemented, including the closure of Front Street to traffic from Allée de l'Escargot (Smid Street). ). This closure is necessary to cope with the increase in pedestrian and vehicle traffic linked to the arrival of cruise ships.

One thing is certain, motorists will have to be patient, as the road network on the island is likely to be saturated for a good part of the day._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-des-milliers-de-croisieristes-en-visite-sur-lile-aujourdhui/