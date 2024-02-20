SINT MAARTEN: Three new serious accidents in less than 24 hours! | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police Traffic Department (KPSM) is currently investigating three traffic accidents that occurred within 24 hours, resulting in several injuries.

The first accident was reported on Friday February 16, around 20:30 p.m. Police headquarters received several calls regarding an accident on Sucker Garden Road, near a gas sales establishment. Upon arrival on scene, officers and emergency medical personnel discovered a female pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the road. The victim was injured on the upper body and received first aid on the spot before being transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). His vital prognosis is not in jeopardy.

The next day at noon, around 12:30 p.m., a serious collision involving an SUV and a semi-trailer occurred. on Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard. Response units, including police patrols and ambulance services, quickly rushed to the scene. The driver of the red SUV was found to have lost consciousness following the collision. She received first aid and was rushed to SMMC for medical evaluation. Preliminary investigations carried out by the police indicate that the driver was probably driving under the influence of alcohol.

Finally, on February 17, at 4:30 a.m., another multi-vehicle accident occurred on Simpson Bay Road. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a Hyundai Accent appeared to have fallen asleep at the wheel and collided with a parked garbage dumpster, also causing damage to two other vehicles. The victim was taken care of as soon as the security teams arrivedbear. _AF

