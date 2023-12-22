SINT MAARTEN / Traffic violations: several vehicles impounded | FAXINFO

In a concerted effort to ensure road safety and facilitate the flow of traffic during the busy holiday season, the Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) is intensifying controls in and around Philipsburg as planned.

It’s not for lack of warning motorists! Several cars have already been impounded for inconvenient parking. This strategy aims to reduce traffic jams, increase pedestrian safety and maintain free-flowing traffic during the holiday season.

Underlining its determination to tackle traffic offenses head on, the KPSM will maintain its presence on the roads to improve general safety and traffic flow in the Philipsburg region. A fervent appeal is made to all drivers to exercise caution, strictly adhere to traffic laws and park responsibly in designated free parking areas.

The KPSM will continue checks in the coming days, underlining its commitment to road safety and reducing the risk of accidents on the island. The police management thanks the public for their cooperation during this period of checks and invites drivers to act responsibly during the holidays. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-infractions-au-code-de-la-route-plusieurs-vehicules-mis-en-fourriere/