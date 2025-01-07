Sint Maarten: Tragic road accident | FAXINFO

Sint Maarten is in shock after a road accident occurred early Saturday, January 4, in the Defiance neighborhood, at the intersection of Hulda B. Richardson and Bimini roads. The incident, which occurred around 4 a.m., claimed the life of a young woman.

The police force (KPSM) and the emergency services, alerted quickly, found four victims at the scene. Unfortunately, one of them was pronounced dead on the spot. Two other victims, seriously injured, were rushed to the medical center in Sint Maarten. A fourth person, a man suffering from minor injuries, was taken to the police station by the traffic department officers.

The investigation is complicated by the fact that all vehicles involved in the accident had been removed before authorities arrived. Initial findings suggest that two scooters carrying the four victims were travelling towards Bishop Hill Road. The accident is believed to have been caused by an attempt to overtake one scooter while the other was making a left turn, leading to a collision.

Police strongly remind the public that it is crucial not to move vehicles or evidence after an accident. Such actions complicate investigations and hinder access to the truth, and may even constitute a criminal offense. Authorities urge caution on the roads and full cooperation with law enforcement to ensure the safety of all. Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact the Traffic Department at +1 721 54-22222. Our condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-tragique-accident-de-la-route/