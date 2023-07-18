SINT MAARTEN: Two armed individuals fail in their attempt to rob a jewelry store | FAXINFO

Two gun-wielding suspects on a motor scooter failed in their attempt to rob a jewelry store on Front Street on Wednesday July 12.

According to a police notification, the jewelry store in question is located in the Roman Catholic Church area of ​​Philipsburg. Law enforcement said information gathered at the scene indicates that the two robbers on a scooter, brandishing firearms, attempted to rob the jewelry store, but were unsuccessful. “They then fled on the scooter in the direction of Sucker Garden/Middle Region”, underlines the police who opened an investigation. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-deux-individus-armes-echouent-dans-leur-tentative-de-braquage-dune-bijouterie/