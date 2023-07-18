SINT MAARTEN: Two armed individuals fail in their attempt to rob a jewelry store | FAXINFO

Two gun-wielding suspects on a motor scooter failed in their attempt to rob a jewelry store on Front Street on Wednesday July 12.
According to a police notification, the jewelry store in question is located in the Roman Catholic Church area of Philipsburg. Law enforcement said information gathered at the scene indicates that the two robbers on a scooter, brandishing firearms, attempted to rob the jewelry store, but were unsuccessful. “They then fled on the scooter in the direction of Sucker Garden/Middle Region”, underlines the police who opened an investigation. _AF
Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-deux-individus-armes-echouent-dans-leur-tentative-de-braquage-dune-bijouterie/
View comments
Hide comments