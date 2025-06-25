Sint Maarten: Two firearms seized during police operations this weekend | FAXINFO

The Saint Martin Police Force (KPSM) continues to crack down hard on criminal activity across the island. On Monday, June 23, 2025, officers made three arrests in two separate cases and also seized two illegal firearms over the weekend.

The first arrest took place at the Miss Lalie Center in Cay Bay early in the morning, around 10 a.m. A male suspect with the initials LYL was caught trying to smuggle drugs into the establishment. The drugs were hidden in a bottle of deodorant. Officers responded quickly, arrested the suspect, and took him to the Philipsburg Police Station. He is now in custody and is being questioned. The investigation is ongoing.

Later that morning, around 10:30 a.m., a man approached officers and told them he had just seen his stolen Hyundai H-1 pickup truck heading toward Philipsburg. Police immediately responded and stopped the vehicle on WJA Nisbeth Road. Inside the truck were two men, who were immediately arrested. The suspects, whose initials are JAP-E. and CPC, were taken to the police station and detained for questioning.

In addition to these arrests, the KPSM confiscated two firearms over the weekend during routine checks across the island. The KPSM wishes to emphasize that anyone found in possession of an illegal firearm during checks will be arrested and severely punished.

The problem of illegal weapons seriously endangers the security of our island. KPSM officers are on the ground every day working hard to get these weapons off our streets, but we also need the public's help.

If you see anything suspicious, report it or call 911, the police station +1721-542222 or the information line at 9300.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-deux-armes-a-feu-saisies-lors-des-operations-de-police-ce-week-end/