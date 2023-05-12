SINT MAARTEN: Two individuals in possession of a firearm and a balaclava arrested by the police | FAXINFO

With the carnival period now over, Sint Maarten police forces have resumed vehicle checks to ensure that unpaid taxes, technical requirements and vehicle documentation comply with the law. On the sidelines of these checks, two individuals were arrested in possession of a handgun and a balaclava.

On Tuesday, May 9, a special group of police officers carried out checks at various locations, including behind the police station on Nisbett Road and on Boardwalk. During the operation, 63 cars were checked and nine vehicles were removed for unpaid taxes. In addition, several fines were issued.

During a check carried out on the promenade, officers stopped and checked a white Hyundai. During the inspection, the police discovered a firearm and a balaclava in the vehicle. The driver and passenger were immediately arrested and taken to Philipsburg Police Station for further investigation.

Police are asking all drivers to bring their vehicle documents and ensure their road tax is up to date to avoid any potential penalties or fines.

Law enforcement will continue to carry out these checks in the coming days to ensure compliance with the law and maintain public safety. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-deux-individus-en-possession-dune-arme-a-feu-et-dune-cagoule-interpelles-par-les-forces-de-lordre/