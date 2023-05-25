SINT MAARTEN: Two traffic accidents cause three serious injuries | FAXINFO

The law of series! In the space of five minutes, two traffic accidents occurred on Tuesday May 23, involving a car and a scooter for the first accident and two vehicles for the second. A total of three people were transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center in serious condition.

The Dutch police are currently investigating two serious traffic accidents which occurred on the evening of May 23, respectively at the Sucker Garden Road/Arch Road junction and on Arndell Boulevard.

The first accident took place around 20:15 p.m. According to the first elements collected by the police, the pilot of a two-wheeler and his passenger collided with a vehicle which had just started a maneuver on its left to park in a parking lot. The impact was violent, the two people on the scooter having been thrown to the ground.

The two victims were immediately taken care of by the rescue teams and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Note that the scooter disappeared from the scene of the accident even before the arrival of the police. No comment…

Frontal collision

Five minutes later, around 20 p.m., the police telephone exchange received a new call informing them that a motorist was trapped in his vehicle following a head-on collision with another car not far from the Indigo roundabout (the road to the mountain to get to Philipsburg, after Cole Bay, editor's note).

The investigation will have to determine the exact causes of this spectacular accident.

The firefighters, who arrived quickly on the scene, managed to extract the victim from his vehicle. She received first aid at the scene before being evacuated to Sint Maarten Medical Center in serious but stable condition. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-deux-accidents-de-la-circulation-font-trois-blesses-graves/