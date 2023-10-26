SINT MAARTEN: Two traffic accidents leave a very seriously injured person | FAXINFO

Two traffic accidents took place on October 23, a few hours apart, leaving one person seriously injured.

The first spectacular accident occurred around 9 a.m. on the road to Amaryllis. For reasons still unknown, a motorist lost control of her vehicle before turning onto its side. Passersby who witnessed the accident as well as the emergency teams who quickly arrived on site finally managed to get the driver and her dog out of the passenger compartment. Slightly injured, the motorist was treated by the medical team who provided him with first aid.

The worst was narrowly avoided…

Later in the day, around 22:15 p.m., another accident occurred on WJ Nisbeth Road, a few hundred meters before the stop lights. According to the first elements of the investigation, the driver of a red Hyundai I-20 tried to overtake another vehicle then lost control of his car before colliding head-on with a concrete wall located next to a commercial establishment. The shock was of rare violence. With the help of fire personnel, the driver was removed from his vehicle before being transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center in worrying condition.

According to initial medical examinations, the driver suffered a broken leg and hip as well as multiple wounds on his upper body. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-deux-accidents-de-la-circulation-font-un-blesse-tres-grave/