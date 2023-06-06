Sint Maarten: Young man shot and wounded on Front Street | FAXINFO

On Friday, June 2, around 23:10 p.m., the Sint Maarten police telephone exchange received several calls concerning a shooting in Philipsburg. The incident took place in the neighborhood at Front Street, where an unidentified suspect shot a gun in the leg of a young man.

In rapid response to emergency calls, a large deployment of police patrols and detectives was dispatched to the scene. Their main objectives were to provide immediate assistance to the victim and to secure the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim was receiving first aid from medical personnel who arrived quickly on the scene.

The victim was then transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center for treatment.

Police are urging anyone with information about this serious incident to contact the KPSM Major Crimes Team on +1 721 542 2222 ext 208, 223 or 214. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-un-jeune-homme-blesse-par-balle-a-front-street/