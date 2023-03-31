SINT MAARTEN: Zero tolerance for infringing scooters and motorcycles | FAXINFO

The Dutch police have carried out several checks in recent days to ensure safety on the roads and in view of the 2023 carnival period which promises to be very busy.

Following checks at various places on the island, several motorcycles and scooters were confiscated by the police. These vehicles did not meet the technical requirements for use on public roads. These have been confiscated and are awaiting recovery by their rightful owners.

To take back their impounded scooter or motorcycle, the police ask owners to show up very quickly with their up-to-date documentation. If the rightful owners do not claim their two-wheelers within a specified time, then the police will proceed to destroy them.

A word to you … _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-tolerance-zero-pour-les-scooters-et-motos-en-infraction/