Sip n’Chat Fridayz: see you next year! | FAXINFO

From August 4 to 25, 2023, Marigot's unmissable event met with great success on the Waterfront.

Organized by the Tourist Office, the Sip n'Chat Fridayz have made their big comeback to the local calendar of festivities. Every Friday of this month of August, at nightfall, the Marigot Waterfront has come alive with many activities in a warm atmosphere, equally appreciated by residents and tourists. A concept that met with general enthusiasm, initially designed for young people on vacation and families. The corner reserved for children was particularly busy. The belote competition was popular and the winners were duly rewarded. The Tourist Office would like to warmly thank all those who had a stand during these four editions, as well as the music groups and DJs, security, civil protection, restaurateurs and the various services of the Collectivity who were mobilized. Thank you all for having contributed to creating an exceptional event, and especially a big thank you to the population for their enthusiasm! The Tourist Office looks forward to seeing you next year for a new edition of Sip n'Chat Fridayz, with even more surprises!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sip-nchat-fridayz-rendez-vous-lannee-prochaine/