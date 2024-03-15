Sip&Tch’Art evening at Art Kclob this Friday evening: Florence Poirier-Nkpa and Edward Glasgow in the spotlight | FAXINFO

At the initiative of HeadMade Factory (HMF), a new Sip&Tch'Art is organized this Friday March 15 from 18:30 p.m. at TAK (The Art Kclob) located 8 rue de Concordia. An opportunity for art enthusiasts to admire the varied and unique works of two talented artists.

For one evening, Edward Glasgow and Florence Poirier-Nkpa will present to the public their conception of portraiture and self-portraiture.

Florence is already known for her series of faces dating from 2017-2019 which she designs as self-portraits-avatars. In other words, she reflects on the question of the idea of ​​thousand-leaf identity. The face, the face is then the image of the people we meet in our lives and who shape, in part, what we become. This with canvases where collage and painting allow him to create faces that are fixed in an instant of transformation. Indeed, these are not similar self-portraits but more of a moment of encounter between the artist and the Other(s). Which inspired the title of her series AVATARS & OTHER(S), which she invites you to talk about during this evening “Sip & Tch’Art”.

A series of portraits of personalities from Saint-Martin to discover…

Edward Glasgow is a Saint-Martin resident, now 49 years old, who has always loved drawing and painting since he can remember. Life and encounters did not leave him with the possibility of pursuing a professional career as an artist. But at the same time, he always continued to practice, especially since a friend encouraged him to pursue certain pieces he had put aside. Kilia having heard about HeadMade Factory and the opening of its Art Center TAK (The Art Kclob) decided to participate in the development of Edward's artistic practice and this is how they came to the inauguration last September to discover the place and what is on offer.

As a designer, Edward loves nature, landscapes, and the traditions of his island, but for this meeting with the public, he offers a series of portraits of personalities from Saint-Martin.

The presentation having been made, it is now up to you to discover these two renowned artists around the question of portraiture… _AF

