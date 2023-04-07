Sleep apnea: 45 people during the screening day | FAXINFO

On Thursday, March 30, a first day of sleep apnea screening and awareness was organized at the Center Hospitalier Louis-Constant Fleming in partnership with SOS Oxygène.

SOS Oxygène, a home healthcare provider specializing in oxygen therapy, sleep apnea or any other respiratory assistance, held a screening and awareness day open to the public and free of charge this Thursday, March 30 at the hospital from 8 a.m. to 16:30 p.m. person wishing to know more about sleep apnea which affects 4 to 7% of the adult population and 15% after 70 years. The obstructive sleep apnea-hypopnea syndrome is a pathology that is hardly overlooked due to the decreases or cessations of breathing during sleep, which is disturbed and not very restorative.

With 80% of people affected who are neither diagnosed nor treated and a higher prevalence in the population, particularly women and people with obesity, sleep apnea multiplies by five the risk of developing coronary heart disease, disorders heart rate, embolisms or strokes.

To avoid this, screening. Through a questionnaire first taking up the identification of the patient with four biological parameters, several questions were asked to each individual on the probability of drowsiness, whether while reading, watching television, being a passenger in a moving or stationary car or while lying down during the day. The scores obtained during this first phase indicated the potential level of sleep apnea.

The second part of the questionnaire focused on the patient's observations regarding the quality of his sleep and his awakenings, illnesses, the possible presence of apnea noted, morning headaches or even snoring. Because the symptoms of sleep apnea are as follows: fatigue, drowsiness, heavy snoring, nocturia (waking up at night to urinate), headaches on waking, trouble concentrating, shortness of breath on exertion, palpitations. After this interview with a health professional from SOS Oxygène, each patient spoke with one of the two doctors taking part in the operation, Doctor Steeve Colonneaux, general practitioner at Concordia trained in sleep disorders, and Doctor Ana Maria Cagan, also a general practitioner with a master's degree in sleep, to receive advice on available treatments. During this first edition of sleep apnea prevention, the second of which will take place in a few weeks, 45 people were screened and some are now being followed by a health professional. The results of this awareness day will be communicated shortly. _Vx

Info: www.sosoxygene.com

