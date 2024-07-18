SNU, passage of the Olympic flame in Guadeloupe: 22 young people from Saint-Martin in the spotlight! | FAXINFO

A ceremony was organized at the Prefecture on Friday July 12 in honor of ten young people from Saint-Martin for their civic commitment as part of the Universal National Service and twelve others for their presence at the passing of the Olympic flame in Guadeloupe on June 15. .

Several personalities were invited to this very pleasant ceremony including Harry Christophe, vice-rector, Alain Gros-Desormeaux, president of the Territorial Olympic and Sports Committee of Saint-Barth and Saint-Martin, Andy Armongon, one of the 4 vice-presidents of the CTOS- SBSM, Stéphane Rentet, DRAJES referent (Regional Academic Delegation for Youth, Commitment and Sport) Northern Islands as well as representatives of associative life.

Several young people who participated in the SNU from June 16 to 28 at the Coulisse equestrian center in Trois-Rivières as well as in the historic passage of the Olympic flame on Guadeloupean soil on June 15 were congratulated by Fabien Sésé, secretary general and sub-prefect of the Prefecture. “Between the SNU and your presence at the passage of the Olympic flame in Guadeloupe, you experienced a great human adventure, of social cohesion, solidarity and fraternity,” he declared. “These are beautiful values ​​that unite us all. You have demonstrated exemplary behavior. You are examples to follow for the youth of Saint-Martin. Congratulations again for your commitment to the values ​​of the Republic.”

A drink of friendship came to close this beautiful ceremony full of symbols a few days before the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/snu-passage-de-la-flamme-olympique-en-guadeloupe-22-jeunes-saint-martinois-a-lhonneur/