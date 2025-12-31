SOCIAL: A solidarity lunch under the banner of sharing and dignity | FAXINFO

An unforgettable solidarity luncheon was organized on December 23rd at ALEFPA-The Coat, a structure led by Audrey Gil and committed to providing daily support to the adults it assists. On this occasion, seventy meals were prepared and served in a warm atmosphere, thanks to the remarkable involvement of the association’s employees.

This moment of sharing was able to take place in the best conditions thanks to the support from several partners mobilized for the event. Hélène Micot-Bride, administrator of ALEFPA, as well as the members of Rotary Saint-Martin Sunset lent a hand throughout the day, while the establishment The Samanna generously provided desserts, adding a gourmet touch to this festive lunch.

The magic of Christmas also graced the table with the gift distributionThis was made possible thanks to a fundraising campaign organized by Aisha Carty’s basketball club. This initiative allowed the smiles to last longer and provided an extra moment of joy for the beneficiaries.

Beyond the meal, this act of solidarity highlighted the commitment and professionalism of all the teams involvedFrom the cuisine and decorations to the service and attention given to each person, everything was carefully considered. Preparing such an event requires rigorous organization and a genuine collective commitment, reflecting the profound meaning of the work carried out every day at ALEFPA-Le Manteau, serving the most vulnerable.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/social-un-dejeuner-solidaire-place-sous-le-signe-du-partage-et-de-la-dignite/