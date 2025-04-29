SOCIAL ACTION / Early childhood: ten new childminders soon to be approved | FAXINFO

Organized by the Solidarity Health Families delegation and provided directly by the Health Prevention and Maternal Child Protection (PMI) department, this training for access tochildminder approval includes 80 initial hours, supplemented by 40 additional hours to be completed within three years.

Saint-Martin is one of the few communities to offer this system internally., mobilizing numerous professionals from the region in the fields of health, specialized education, law and dietetics.

Ten candidates followed the March 2025 session, and should obtain their official approval as of the next academic year. Eventually, they will be able to accommodate up to four children each one, either forty new reception places distributed in the different districts, including Sandy Ground where a licensed assistant will work for the first time.

In addition to training and as announced in our edition of April 23, a conference on the shaken baby syndrome was organized on April 17, reinforcing the awareness of future professionals to specific risks associated with early childhood.

The childminder's approval is strictly framed by law. It also allows you to create Childminders' Homes (MAM), which can bring together up to sixteen children under the responsibility of four assistants. The Community reminds that it is illegal to welcome children without approval and that it will continue its monitoring and support missions with all structures dedicated to young children.

