SOCIAL / Aging well at home: an information meeting to launch senior workshops | FAXINFO

As part of its social action policy, the General Social Security Fund (CGSS) of Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin strengthens its actions in favor of healthy aging.



The main objective is to preserve the autonomy of retirees under the GIR 5 and 6 (highest degree of autonomy) and encourage remaining at home. Within the territory

Companions Builders of Saint-Martin are fully part of this dynamic with a New program of workshops dedicated to our senior citizens.

Before their planned launch in May, a group information meeting is organized on Tuesday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Orléans Neighborhood Workshop third place. Free and open to allThis morning will provide an opportunity to discover the activities offered, the venue, and the registration procedures. shared breakfast will punctuate this exchange, designed as a friendly and accessible moment for all.



Workshops for a safer and more independent daily life

Deployed in 2026 as part of the national call for projects “Senior Prevention Program 2025″, This program, completely free, provides for a series of group workshops throughout 2026. The ambition is toaccompanying elderly people in improving their living environment, by combining prevention, well-being and social connection.

Participants will thus be able to take part in practical workshops sessions will cover topics such as home adaptation, fall prevention, and everyday eco-friendly practices. Other sessions will address… simulation, in order to facilitate use and strengthen autonomy, while creative activities DIY, sewing or crochet will complement the offering.

Organized in groups of 12 people, these sessions aim to participatory and accessible, with the possibility of deploying them in different parts of the island depending on the needs, particularly thanks to the mobile unit of the “BricoBus”Through this initiative, local stakeholders intend to promote active aging, as close as possible to the realities of the territory. See you on April 28th at QO. _Vx

Info – registrations: 06 90 18 91 38 – t.joe@compagnonsbatisseurs.eu

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/social-bien-vieillir-a-domicile-une-reunion-dinformation-pour-lancer-les-ateliers-seniors/