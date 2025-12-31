SOCIAL / Christmas of solidarity: the Women’s Center stands with children | FAXINFO

For the second consecutive year, the Saint-Martin Women’s House organized a gift distribution dedicated to the children supported by the organization. This act of solidarity concerned twenty-four children aged 1 to 18 yearswith particular attention paid to the families currently housed, but also to those supported by the Women’s Centre as part of its women’s support program victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.



Thanks to a collection carried out beforehand At Gym Fit in Hope Estate, each child received one, two, or even three gifts, tailored to their age. In addition to the presents, the generosity of donors made it possible to offer a a true moment of respite and joyessential for children whose paths are often marked by difficulty.

The distribution took place in a warm and safe atmosphere, around a shared snack, cakes and bags of carefully prepared sweets. The arrival of Santa Claus was the highlight of this meeting, eliciting smiles, wonder and magical moments, far removed from the sometimes difficult daily lives of these families.

Through this initiative, the Women’s House reminds the importance of preserving childhood and recreating positive moments for the youngest childrenThis Christmas of solidarity illustrates the ongoing commitment of the organization and its partners to support, protect, and restore hope to the most vulnerable women and children in the region.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/social-noel-solidaire-la-maison-des-femmes-aux-cotes-des-enfants/