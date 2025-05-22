SOCIAL / Chrysalide Project: a new lease of life for the invisible | FAXINFO

They are unemployed, often homeless, estranged from institutions, without registration with France Travail, nor access to social assistance. They are the "invisible." Since January 2025, a pilot project has been aimed at them in Saint-Martin and Guadeloupe: the Chrysalis project, financed by the Department of Economy, Employment, Labor and Solidarity (DEETS) as part of the full employment law.

Carried by a consortium bringing together ALEFPA-The Coat and SXM Builder Companions, Chrysalide is based on a strong ambition: put the most isolated back on a path of social and professional reconstruction, by pooling the skills of the two structures.

“We've been working on this project for a year. It was judged at the national level, and the score we received shows that our approach makes sense,” emphasizes Audrey Gil, director of ALEFPA-Le Manteau.

A field approach: “Going towards”

The action begins with the spotting, on the ground: marauding in the neighborhoods, presence in front of supermarkets, interventions during popular events. The objective is toto get in touch with those who ask for nothing, because they have lost confidence or feel excluded from the system. “We also rely on word of mouth from families and on our solidarity projects to identify profiles,” explains Maé Bridier, director of the Compagnons Bâtisseurs de SXM.

A tracking sheet is then completed, then comes a first phase of social support: updating of papers, budget management, educational workshops, discussion groups, individual support.

Rebuild the foundations

Each route is fully customized. It often begins with the search for accommodation, the resolution of health difficulties or the fight against addictions depending on the profile. The beneficiary is guided to register with France Travail, the first essential step to claim a monthly allowance all along the way and start a real autonomy course.

Then, the Compagnons Bâtisseurs take over professional remobilization, with introductory workshops, internships, immersion, and support towards the company or training.

In summary and in continuity with the project Youth Engagement Contract – Young People in Disruption (CEJ-JR) of ALEFPA-Le Manteau, the Chrysalide project's mission is to identify, guide, remobilize and integrate socially and professionally, so that each person isolated from the system can (re)find one's place in society and flourish in their life project.

150 people supported in 3 years

In Saint-Martin as in the Cap Excellence and Côte-sous-le-vent areas in Guadeloupe where the two winning associations are present, the objective is to support 150 people over three years for each territory.

In 2025, the project targets the over 25 years. From 2026, it will open to 16 to 77 year-oldsEach course lasts on average between 6 and 9 months, until the person regains stability and autonomy.

Le overall budget of €725.000 over three years allows the mobilization of a multidisciplinary field team, and resources for workshops, training courses and individualized support.

The Chrysalide project is also a unprecedented cooperation between Saint-Martin and Guadeloupe“For once, we're really working together. It's a cross-functional project, a great dynamic,” concludes Audrey Gil.

The current phase, and probably the most important one: making ourselves known. Representatives of the Chrysalide project will be present at Lov3 Days next June to raise awareness of this potentially life-changing device. _Vx

Info: Marigot – 06 90 66 62 23

Friar’s Bay – 06 90 43 11 11

Orleans District – 05 90 29 26 80

Chrysalide Project Marauding and Bricobus Calendar

Thursday, May 22 – 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Old Hospital

Tuesday, June 3 – 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Quartier d’Orléans

Friday, June 6 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Marigot

Tuesday, June 24 – 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Saint-James

Thursday, June 26 – 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Hameau du Pont

Thursday, July 17 – 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Concordia

Thursday, August 28 – 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Grand-Case

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/social-projet-chrysalide-un-nouveau-souffle-pour-les-invisibles/