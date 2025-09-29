SOCIAL: Cimade is looking for volunteers to set up in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

La Cimade, a national association created in 1939 and committed to defending the rights and dignity of foreign people, is preparing its establishment in the territory. After an exploratory mission carried out in 2019, the project was suspended, but the local situation has evolved and the need for support is now deemed essential.

A small core of volunteers has already been formed, including Mimouna Taïbi, a specialist youth worker who has been involved with Cimade for several years. A meeting is planned for this Wednesday evening in order to lay the foundations for this future local group. The objective is to assess needs, reflect on initial actions and continue work in conjunction with existing associations, such as the Red Cross, AIDES ou SXM Nini, which are facing strong demand.

The feedback from the field is clear : many migrants encounter difficulties in obtaining advice on their rights, accessing a domicile or benefiting from administrative and legal support. Cimade therefore wishes to set up permanent offices, awareness workshops and advocacy actions., as it already does in Guadeloupe, Guyana, Reunion and Mayotte.

But for the project to see the light of day in Saint-Martin, the association needs volunteers additionalThe call is launched to all those who wish to get involved: it is about strengthening a collective dynamic, participating in the creation of a local group and making a concrete contribution to improving the living conditions of foreigners in the territory.

Info: +594 694 054968 – [email protected]

See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/immigration-la-cimade-denonce-un-recours-banalise-a-la-retention/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/social-la-cimade-cherche-des-benevoles-pour-simplanter-a-saint-martin/