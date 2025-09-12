SOCIAL / Grand Maison: the strike is set to continue | FAXINFO

Today marks the 42nd day of strike at the Grand Maison store of Hope Estate. Despite a new negotiation session the day before, employees and management remained entrenched in their positions, with no way out in sight.

The strikers claim to have made an effort in reducing their initial claim 10% increase to a range of between 5 and 7%, accompanied by a compensatory bonus. But, according to them, management systematically refuses and limits itself to bringing the debate back to the payroll.

For its part, management is highlighting the offer already made : a 3,3% increase for the employee college. “Employees have demands that we can't expect,” explains Moâna Gothland. “Every year, their salaries have been increased. I hope that business will resume with these employees; the dialogue is open.”

In practice, the sign is operating at a slow pace with only four employees present, with reduced hours. Customers can now access the store, observations ofbailiff reportedly noted blockages at the entrance, which the strikers dispute.

If the question of reimbursing strike days were to arise, management would not consider it, a position which increases the financial pressure on the mobilized employees. To support the strikers, a donation box remains available on site as well as an online kitty: https://urls.fr/d0p5xh

After nearly seven weeks of mobilization, the impasse remains, and the standoff continues. On one side, employees deem the employer's proposal insufficient and demand additional action; on the other, management says it wants to preserve the company's balance. No sign of appeasement has emerged so far.. _Vx

See also: https://www.faxinfo.fr/social-greve-a-grand-maison-le-bras-de-fer-se-poursuit/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/social-grand-maison-la-greve-sinstalle-dans-la-duree/