SOCIAL / Holidays 2025: places still available with CAF | FAXINFO

Good news for families receiving holiday assistance: there are still opportunities to enjoy the summer to the fullest. The CAF of Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin reminds us that several partner organizations have places available under the Family Holiday Assistance (AVF) and Children's Holiday Assistance (AVE) schemes.

On the caf.fr website, under the "My CAF" section, recipients can consult the list of partner establishments in Saint-Martin and Guadeloupe. Note that in our territory, three hotel establishments on the island still welcome families eligible for AVF, thus offering the opportunity to enjoy a summer break without worrying about the budget.

For younger visitors, "Colos Apprenantes" stays are still available for ages 11-17. These programs, designed to combine relaxation and learning, offer a mix of sports, water sports, audiovisual workshops, and sustainable development-themed activities. A great way to spend an enriching vacation while discovering new passions.

Families can complete their application online or visit the CAF reception desk in Saint-Martin, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., to obtain all the information they need and quickly finalize their registration. This is the perfect opportunity to offer children a useful and unforgettable vacation before the start of the school year!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/social-vacances-2025-des-places-encore-disponibles-avec-la-caf/