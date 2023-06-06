SOCIAL HOUSING: Inauguration of the Amélie Residence | FAXINFO

Located on the heights of Concordia, this new construction carried out by SIKOA, Action Logement group, is equipped with eight intermediate dwellings with four T2 and four T3 inaugurated by the officials this Monday, June 5, 2023.

The Amélie residence, whose delivery date is scheduled in a month for a total budget of €1.489.537,16, was inaugurated on Monday in the presence of Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivity and its vice-president, Alain Richardson, as well as representatives of SIKOA, the Agency for Rehabilitation and Social Construction (ARCAVS) and MEDEF. After cutting the ribbon, the delegation visited the premises of this quality apartment building. The architectural realization benefits from materials and installations in favor of energy saving, such as solar panels, ventilation and natural ventilation, without forgetting an anticyclonic room. Equipped with an Italian shower and an equipped kitchen, each accommodation is through and extended by a large loggia with an unobstructed view and exposure to the prevailing winds. The 2m43 T2 on the ground floor are offered private gardens for a rent of €611 per month. The 3m63 T2 are located on the 1st floor in the form of duplexes with a monthly rent of 950€. Future residents with limited resources will be selected by SIKOA according to specific criteria with a quota for employees. For Thierry Romanos, president of SIKOA, the Action Logement group has a real desire for a permanent installation on the territory of Saint-Martin in order to "think together the revitalization of cities and employment by promoting quality social housing". . _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/logement-social-inauguration-de-la-residence-amelie/