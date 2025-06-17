SOCIAL: Pomme d’Happy daycare center closed until further notice | FAXINFO

Since last Thursday, the Pomme d'Happy Early Childhood Care Establishment (EAJE), located in Concordia, has suspended its activities due to staff shortages and internal dysfunctions.

Together with the Department of Maternal and Child Protection (PMI), the French Red Cross has decided to temporarily close its doors.

An emergency measure that comes in a context of a shortage of supervision, not allowing the reception of children in conditions of sufficient safety and quality: “It's been two months since there has been a director. We've done what we could, but we need more resources and to resolve the human resources problem,” explains Camille Boudoire, Antilles-Guyana Communications Officer at the French Red Cross. The association, which manages the structure, assures “it is doing everything possible to reopen the premises very soon,” but no date has yet been announced.

The Red Cross says it has measured the impact of this decision on parents and children and has tried to limit the inconvenience caused: “Before the closure, we contacted parents to provide them with a list of childminders in the meantime,” explains Camille.

Established in 2021 and with a capacity of 40 places, the Pomme d'Happy establishment plays a key role in early childhood care in Saint-Martin, an area where childcare solutions remain limited. _L.M

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/social-la-creche-pomme-dhappy-fermee-jusqua-nouvel-ordre/