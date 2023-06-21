SOCIAL SECURITY: Workshops to improve working conditions at the CCISM | FAXINFO

On Thursday 22 and Friday 23 June, the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM) is organizing workshops for employers, self-employed workers, craftsmen, traders and farmers in the presence of representatives of the General Social Security Fund (CGSS).

During these workshops, the economic actors of Saint-Martin will find support to carry out their administrative procedures with the various directions of the CGSS with presentation of the service offers to improve the working conditions of all.

The workshops in the Opale room of the CCISM will be divided into two sections: June 22 and 23 from 15 p.m. to 20 p.m. with a personalized welcome for business leaders, self-employed workers and farmers, and June 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. CGSS partners. Over these two days, participants will be able to benefit from tailor-made advice and will leave with all the information concerning measures such as financial aid for the prevention of occupational risks or social action for the self-employed as well as support for the creation of the single document, the AT-MP account and the schedule for collecting contributions. Remember to bring your supporting documents: invoices for the acquisition of equipment from January 2023, company bank details, certificate of affiliation to occupational medicine, URSSAF certificate. Employer workshops are implemented with the collaboration of the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint Martin. The Health Insurance, Retirement, URSSAF, Mutualité Sociale Agricole and Occupational Risk Prevention departments will be present on site. _Vx

Info: dap@cgss-guadeloupe.fr

www.preventioncgss971.fr

