SOCIAL: The Red Cross facilitates integration with its Brunch-Meeting concept | FAXINFO

Thanks to a grant from DEETS, the French Red Cross of Saint-Martin launched the 'Brunchs Rencontres', a project led by the Mobile Social Intervention Team (ÉMIS). These meetings offer a space for exchange between people in precarious situations and the structures dedicated to their socio-professional reintegration.

The first event, organized on December 4, 2024, brought together 15 participants in the presence of the Compagnons Bâtisseurs and the Entreprise d'Insertion EME. Given this enthusiasm, a second edition took place on February 5, bringing together 21 participants and stakeholders such as Sandy Ground On the Move Insertion (SGOMI), the ACED association, the ERGOS temporary employment agency and France Travail.

On the program: presentation of available positions and social actions offered by the structures present.

Employees of the associations were also invited and shared their experience in order to raise awareness among users of the advantages of integrating into an integration program.

The meeting continued with a friendly brunch where participants were able to chat, submit their CVs, collect contacts and submit their applications.

A final brunch is planned for April, in partnership with the Maison des Femmes, to support women in great precariousness, victims of violence, towards social and professional reintegration. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/social-la-croix-rouge-facilite-linsertion-avec-son-concept-de-brunch-rencontre/