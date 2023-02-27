SOCIAL: Trip by Philippe Da Costa, President of the French Red Cross on Wednesday March 1 to Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Philippe Da Costa, President of the French Red Cross, will travel to the West Indies for the very first time from February 27 to March 4, 2023, to meet French Red Cross volunteers, visit the systems set up by the association and meet the institutional partners of the territories.

As part of his trip to the West Indies, Philippe Da Costa, President of the French Red Cross, will travel to Saint-Martin on 1 March 2023, in order to discuss with the volunteers and its institutional partners around the development of the activities of the French Red Cross in Saint-Martin. In particular, he will visit the health center of the Red Cross, which houses a Center for care, support and prevention in addictology (CSAPA) and a free Center for information, screening and diagnosis of infections (CEGIDD). He will also meet the teams of the "Pomme d'Happy" multi-welcome nursery, a structure set up and managed by the Red Cross since 2018.

The President of the French Red Cross will also take advantage of his presence in Saint-Martin to meet the territory's institutional partners. His trip will also be marked by a meeting with volunteers from the French Red Cross in Saint-Martin and users of the day care center. After Martinique and Saint-Martin, the President of the French Red Cross will go to Saint-Barthélemy, before ending his trip to Guadeloupe.

The French Red Cross in Saint-Martin

In Saint-Martin, the French Red Cross has a health center comprising a free center for information, screening and diagnosis (CEGIDD) of infections by human immunodeficiency viruses, viral hepatitis and infections transmitted diseases, a Center for Care and Support and Prevention in Addictology (CSAPA) and the Health Bus for all. The association also has a Day Care Center within the Maison Croix-Rouge, a Mobile Social Intervention Team and a crèche. Finally, the territory is home to the Caribbean Emergency Center of the French Red Cross. Voluntary action is organized around social action, in particular with its day care centre.

