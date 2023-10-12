SOCIETY: A look back at the Entrepreneurs’ Breakfast | FAXINFO

On October 7, the Mouvement des Entreprises de France Saint-Martin (MEDEF) organized the 7th edition of the Entrepreneur's Breakfast in the presence of officials and business leaders in order to discuss local economic issues and identify the needs of the sector.

For this new edition, the room at the Lycée Professionnel Danielly Jeffry was full, the preparation of the buffet and the service were provided by the students of the hotel and catering section. At the officials' table, Michel Vogel, president of the Inter-Professional Federation of the Collectivity of St Martin, Louis Mussington, president of the COM, prefect Vincent Berton, Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd VP of the COM, Fabien Sésé, secretary general of the prefecture, and Eve Riboud, general director of Dauphin Telecom. As usual, Sandrine Jabouley Delahaye played the role of moderator perfectly. Note the presence of the regional director of Air Caraibes, Eric Michel, the regional director of CMA-CGM, Liliane Hohl and the director of IEDOM Guadeloupe SXM SBH, Thierry Beltrand, whose interventions will be detailed in our future editions .

By video conference, Laurent Renouf, FEDOM general delegate, alerted the assembly to the report of the general inspectorate of finances concerning, among other things, the average time to obtain a tax exemption approval of 275 days for SXM compared to 122 days in Guadeloupe and 149 days overseas. During his speech, Louis Mussington called for continued development of the territory: "it is necessary to continue to increase efforts to combine energies in order to pull SXM upwards." At a time when many businesses are still in difficulty, the politician remains optimistic: “A better tomorrow awaits us all”. Proof of this can be found in the decision of the Commercial Court concerning the partial takeover of Air Antilles by the COM/EDEIS duo: “Some people think that it is an adventure with no future. With the right arrangements and the right qualified technicians, we can guarantee the profitability of this business,” he added. In view of the increase in public spending and the 10% drop in job seekers, Vincent Berton also calls for optimism: “It is justified on an economic level”. The prefect, who praised the audacity of the COM in the takeover of Air Antilles, announced the creation of a business club, monitored and financed by the State, in order to promote and label their work in terms of commitments. citizens and facilitate administrative procedures through a one-stop shop. Points of concern include the increase in juvenile delinquency, inflation and climate change. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-retour-sur-le-petit-dejeuner-des-entrepreneurs/