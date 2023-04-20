SOCIETY: A look back at the great success of Artists’ Week | FAXINFO

From April 11 to 15, the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin (CCISM) organized the first edition of Artists' Week. In a territory where the number of artists is growing, the initiative of the CCISM was unanimously hailed.

In partnership with the Collectivity, the Prefecture, the Condamine association, SACEM, Art For Science and the Maison des Artistes, which was the first intervention in the French West Indies, the CCISM can be delighted to have succeeded in responding to the needs of artists from Saint-Martin, whose census was 95 in the summer of 2022. La Semaine des Artistes, led by Luciana Raspail, administrative manager at the CCISM and in charge of organizing this major event, has was officially inaugurated on April 11 in front of an audience of more than 85 people from all artistic backgrounds and in the company of officials from the Collectivity and the State who share this desire to establish a strong cultural policy in order to to develop this ever-growing economic fabric. After this evening marked by sharing and a plethora of information from the Maison des Artistes represented by Charlotte Delsol, the following days were devoted to thematic meetings, individual appointments and specific workshops so that each artist could find answers that lead him towards professionalization. For each session of the thematic meetings, the CCISM counts around thirty participants, proving once again the interest of artists in benefiting from ongoing and adapted support. Just like full participation in individual meetings or workshops: they were all sold out. The Maison des Artistes, the SACEM, the Condamine and specialists in the sector carried out more than fifty personalized interviews over three days. For many artists, these exchanges were a real breath of fresh air that allowed them to project themselves more concretely into the future and the development of their artistic activity.

Last Thursday's free roundtable moderated by Catherine Carmon of the CCISM included notable speakers who shared their experience: choreographer Peggy Oulerich, singer and author Malaika Maxwell, visual artist Florence Poirier Nkpa and beatmaker and executive producer Pierre "Hypnoz" Charville. At the end of this meeting which raised this essential question “Artist in Saint-Martin, is it possible? the answer is definitely yes. In conclusion, the Semaine des Artistes has met its public, who want more. The CCISM, which can congratulate itself on this success, intends to continue the work of creating an antenna dedicated to artists. Back to the closing conference of Art For Science in our next edition. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-retour-sur-le-grand-succes-de-la-semaine-des-artistes/