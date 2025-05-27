SOCIETY: A morning of collective reflection on civil security | FAXINFO

Yesterday, the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school welcomed more than thirty field workers involved in a regional consultation as part of the Beauvau Civil Security Initiative. To ensure its relevance, preparatory work was carried out jointly by the prefectures of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, the Saint-Martin community, and the Saint-Martin STIS.

Gendarmes, firefighters, territorial police, representatives of associations and institutions discussed three key themes: governance, resources, and citizen involvement.

For Senator Annick Pétrus, this meeting, launched in 2024 by the Minister of the Interior, “embodies a strong desire to involve overseas territories in the construction of a more flexible model, anchored in local realities.” Alongside her, President Louis Mussington reiterated that civil security was “not an abstraction, but our daily lives.” Returning to the trauma of Irma, he emphasized the need for “support adapted to local realities” and “clear support for material and human resources.”

Prefect Cyrille Le Vély emphasized the importance of "fully integrating the overseas territories into the national strategy" and praised the joint work carried out in Saint-Martin. Three parallel workshops, led by local speakers, identified concrete avenues, such as training every citizen in first aid. The results of the discussions will contribute to a national report, the basis of a future modernization law. For everyone, this consultation must not go unanswered: it marks the beginning of an ongoing dynamic in the service of resilience. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-une-matinee-de-reflexion-collective-sur-la-securite-civile/