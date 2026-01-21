SOCIETY: A public meeting that could change everything | FAXINFO

Beginning this Monday, the A week of action dedicated to preventing violence, harassment, and gender-based and sexual violence in schools and clubs in the area is supported by the Territorial Olympic and Sports Committee of Saint-Barthélemy & Saint-Martin (CTOS SBSM) Et the Saint-Martin Football League. Two highlights punctuate this initiative: a certifying training aimed at sports and educational supervisors, and a public meeting open to allFriday evening at the CCISM in Concordia.



All activities are led by two speakers from the association Colossus with feet of clay, a national structure recognized for its commitment to the fight against sexual violence, hazing and situations of abuse, particularly in sports and educational settings. Founded by Sébastien Boueilh, a former professional rugby player and himself a victim of abuse during his youth, the association has been working for more than ten years to make these spaces places of protection and not silence.

As a reminder, the issue is clear : identify the sporting environment as a protective space, capable of welcoming speech and identifying warning signs.

The training component was rolled out in two phases, with an initial session on Monday evening, followed by a full day on Wednesday. These training sessions aim to to provide supervisors with practical tools, often on the front line with young people, but sometimes helpless in the face of complex situations. The emphasis is on the reality on the groundUnderstanding the security framework, legal obligations, and the need to adapt practices to the specific characteristics of the area. Furthermore, the integration of different sports disciplines fosters exchange and breaks down the isolation of organizations.

An appointment to stop looking away

This same logic of sharing will inform the public meeting organized this Friday, January 23rd at 18:30 PM at the CCISMConceived as an accessible, bilingual French-English space, It is aimed at the entire population Parents, children, educators, volunteers, athletes, and citizens. The goal is to enable everyone to acquire a common foundation of knowledgein a supportive and safe environment. The topics covered will include, in particular, sexual violence against minors, sexual exploitation, including via digital means, as well as good practices for welcoming a child’s voice.

Knowing how to name intimate parts, defining what constitutes violence or harassment, understanding where the boundaries lie, learning to listen without judgment, and directing people to appropriate resources are all essential.essential tools for adultsFor children, it is above all a matter of reminding them that they have rights and that there are supportive adults around them. Violence can creep into every level of society, across all backgrounds and households.

This meeting calls for a a powerful moment of collective mobilizationwith a simple but essential ambition: to better protect children today in order to build a safer territory tomorrow. In short, a topic that concerns us all.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-une-reunion-publique-qui-peut-tout-changer/