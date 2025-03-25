SOCIETY: A strategic partnership to support young people from Saint-Martin after the baccalaureate | FAXINFO

THETerritorial Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies of Saint-Martin (ITSEE) and the National Education Service of the Northern Islands (SENIDN) formalized a partnership on March 21 to launch a annual survey on the future of students Saint-Martinois after the final year.

This initiative aims to better understand the post-baccalaureate course, identify successes and obstacles, and adjust public policies to promote professional integration and the return of young people to the region.

Every year, two cohorts will questioned by email : one year and three years after leaving high school. The first survey will involve 470 students from the Robert Weinum high school and the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school. A online questionnaire will collect information about their current situation, including studies, employment, unemployment, or return plans.

According to Alain Richardson, president of ITSEE, this data will make it possible to:analyze the impact of the training courses taken andanticipate economic needs of the territory: “We cannot continue to implement public policies that do not take into account the potential of our youth who are more often found outside Saint-Martin”. Vice-rector Harry Christophe stressed the importance of such monitoring to better support students and adapt training offers : “It is part of a territorial development strategy.”

In parallel with the convention, a “collaboration with the House of Saint-Martin will allow us to question young people from Saint-Martin in mainland France,” he explains.The director of ITSEE, Philippe Winnicki.

The results will be published in September and November 2025 and made accessible to all relevant institutions. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-un-partenariat-strategique-pour-suivre-les-jeunes-saint-martinois-apres-le-bac/