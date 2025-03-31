SOCIETY / Aging with peace of mind: systems and solutions for retirees | FAXINFO

This Wednesday, April 2, from 14 p.m. to 18 p.m., a day of information and discussion around thesocial support for retirees will be held at the CCISM in Concordia. Organized by the Association ANIS Saint-Martin in partnership with General Social Security Fund of Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin, this event aims to inform and raise awareness among seniors and their loved ones about existing systems to promote peaceful and independent aging.

Maintaining independence while anticipating age-related needs, with solutions adapted to each situation, is a major challenge. Practical advice will be provided to help retirees maintain their quality of life at home, while specific measures will be presented for those facing difficulties, particularly in terms of health, physical activity and digital inclusion.

Particular focus will be placed on thehousing adaptation, a key element for staying at home. Detailed information will be provided on financial aid, grants and loans to secure and adapt homes to meet the needs of seniors.

Professionals will be on hand to answer questions, offer personalized solutions, and guide each senior through their journey. free and open to all, represents a unique opportunity to learn and benefit from practical support for a more peaceful daily life. _Vx

Info: 0690 66 58 93

